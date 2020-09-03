Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 137,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Franklin Resources worth $81,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

