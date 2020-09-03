freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.41 ($22.83).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN opened at €18.29 ($21.51) on Tuesday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.31.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.