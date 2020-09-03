FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VMC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $2,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.