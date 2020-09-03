FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Boosted by Analyst

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.08. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

