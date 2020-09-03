FY2020 EPS Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Decreased by KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a P/E ratio of 181.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.