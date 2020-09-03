FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Decreased by KeyCorp

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.82.

NYSE MTN opened at $223.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.11. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

