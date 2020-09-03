Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Gartner worth $50,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 85.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after buying an additional 473,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 212.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after buying an additional 322,057 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 31.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,627,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 2,775 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $363,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of IT opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

