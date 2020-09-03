Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director David C. Boyles Sells 27,941 Shares of Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GBCI opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBCI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.