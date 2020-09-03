GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,837.69 ($24.01).

GSK opened at GBX 1,489.20 ($19.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,560.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,594.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11292.0035512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

