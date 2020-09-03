Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.75 ($2.92).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 174.38 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.27. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

