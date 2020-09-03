Gogo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,264 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the typical daily volume of 570 put options.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.58. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.34 million. The firm’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $18,501,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gogo by 64.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 380,334 shares during the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 273.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 453,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

