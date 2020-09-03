Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 133.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 619,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of II-VI worth $51,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 40.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in II-VI by 34.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in II-VI by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIVI opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.97.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

