Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $49.15 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47,613 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $49,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waters by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.20. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

