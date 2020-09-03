Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Trading 70.6% Higher

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS) shares were up 70.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,752,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,784% from the average daily volume of 60,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.

About Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group, and base metals, as well as specialty metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium, and chromium.

