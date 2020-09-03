Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.67 ($26.67).

GYC stock opened at €21.80 ($25.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.38. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

