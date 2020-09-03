Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 20,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $836,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,281.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $776,062.50.

On Monday, August 10th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $857,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $806,250.00.

Shares of GO opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,766,000 after purchasing an additional 655,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

