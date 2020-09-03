Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 7,143 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 7,143 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $300,006.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,818. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GO opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

