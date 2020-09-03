GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading 10.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shot up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $106.00 price target on the stock. GSX Techedu traded as high as $95.46 and last traded at $94.69. 5,120,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,872,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

GSX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CLSA downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,845,000 after buying an additional 2,689,161 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at $110,071,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at $40,474,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 36.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,062,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,745,000 after buying an additional 816,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,480,000 after buying an additional 522,104 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.40 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

