Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $324,961.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $2,126,499.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $118.38 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.12, a PEG ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

