Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.38 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -232.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,573.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $2,126,499.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

