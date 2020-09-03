Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.01% of Hanesbrands worth $79,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

