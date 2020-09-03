Haywood Securities Increases Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.75

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 million and a P/E ratio of -15.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$1.14 and a one year high of C$3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

