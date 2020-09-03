Head to Head Review: Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avrobio and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avrobio N/A -42.56% -40.13% Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avrobio and Legend Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avrobio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Avrobio currently has a consensus price target of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 100.63%. Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Avrobio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avrobio is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Avrobio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Avrobio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avrobio and Legend Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avrobio N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -5.96 Legend Biotech N/A N/A -$50.27 million N/A N/A

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Legend Biotech

Vaxcyte, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate, and complex antigen-based vaccines. The company has a license to Sutro Biopharma's Xpress CF platforms for cell free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation. Vaxcyte, Inc. was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May, 2020. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Foster City, California.

