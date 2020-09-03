Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Holdings Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 715.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289,657 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $32,555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 1,673,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 658,177 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 285.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 878,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 650,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 98.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

