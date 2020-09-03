Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) Insider Graham Oldroyd Sells 85 Shares

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) insider Graham Oldroyd sold 85 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £241.40 ($315.43).

Graham Oldroyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Graham Oldroyd sold 5,000 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £14,200 ($18,554.82).

On Tuesday, August 18th, Graham Oldroyd sold 1 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total transaction of GBX 284 ($3.71).

On Thursday, August 6th, Graham Oldroyd sold 200 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £568 ($742.19).

HAST opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 million and a P/E ratio of -32.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.76. Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.12 ($4.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst’s previous dividend of $2.50. Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.88%.

About Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

