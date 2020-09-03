Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €84.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €86.88 ($102.21) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.57.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.