HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Danske lowered HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HEXAGON AB/ADR stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

