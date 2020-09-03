Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

