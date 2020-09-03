Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Terrance G. Finley Sells 30,236 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $564.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $161,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

