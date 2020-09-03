Hive (HIVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.06 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $62.95 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001903 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000283 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001977 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00129804 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 387,539,261 coins and its circulating supply is 304,169,055 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

