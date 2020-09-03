Ian Bull Buys 5,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Ian Bull purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,050 ($22,278.84).

DOM stock opened at GBX 347 ($4.53) on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 52 week low of GBX 235.50 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 5.56 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 526.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 280.71 ($3.67).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

