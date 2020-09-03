Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Up 7.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 313,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 142,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Specifically, COO Michael Stoecker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $904,711.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

