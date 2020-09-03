Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $297,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock worth $371,191,526. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

