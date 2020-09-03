Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker Sells 2,500 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $313,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $383,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $125.91 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $126.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

