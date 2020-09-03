Insider Buying: Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Buys 1,481 Shares of Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope acquired 1,481 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £6,116.53 ($7,992.33).

Shares of LON:TET opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Thursday. Treatt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The stock has a market cap of $352.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 539.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 496.20.

Get Treatt alerts:

About Treatt

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.