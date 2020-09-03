Insider Selling: 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Sells 33,521 Shares of Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,046,190.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 81,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $13,374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

