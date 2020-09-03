Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells 5,092 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,446.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MYRG opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.84. MYR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.