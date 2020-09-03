Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) COO Charles Alpuche Sells 3,415 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $224.28 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $233.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.97.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 168.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

