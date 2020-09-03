INT Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, OKEx and Allcoin. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.03 or 0.05599314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Allcoin, CoinEgg, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

