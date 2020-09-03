Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Integrated Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IDHC opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. Integrated Diagnostics has a 12-month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.99 ($0.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85.

Get Integrated Diagnostics alerts:

About Integrated Diagnostics

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc is an integrated diagnostics services provider in Egypt. The Company operates in three geographic areas: Egypt, Sudan and Jordan. The Company provides over 1,000 diagnostic services ranging from basic tests to molecular tests for hepatitis and specialized deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests to patients, and operates approximately 310 branches.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.