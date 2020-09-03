Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EIFZF. CIBC increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of EIFZF opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49.

About Inter Pipeline

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.