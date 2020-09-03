Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (NYSE:SUGBY) Financial Contrast

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion 2.02 $431.95 million $3.91 6.28 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.09 billion 0.86 $232.99 million N/A N/A

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Intercorp Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intercorp Financial and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercorp Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.84%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial 9.08% 16.85% 1.92% SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 21.55% 14.03% 1.03%

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

