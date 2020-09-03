inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of INTT opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Maginnis bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 51.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 1,453.2% in the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 394,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

