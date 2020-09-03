Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on H & R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 2,163 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,480.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 566.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,812 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13,221.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,689,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,527 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2,065.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the first quarter valued at $25,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.