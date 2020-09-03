Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 111,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 31,063 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $265.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day moving average of $140.80. Docusign has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -226.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.89.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at $62,903,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $33,002,715. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

