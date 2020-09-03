Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the typical volume of 949 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

NYSE IAA opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.10. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in IAA by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in IAA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in IAA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 109,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in IAA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in IAA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

