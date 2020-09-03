Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,644% compared to the typical daily volume of 289 call options.

Shares of DX opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,025.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

