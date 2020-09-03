Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Title from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of ITIC opened at $138.27 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $61.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 231.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 133.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 56.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

