Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Iqvia by 69.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 341.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Stephens started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $169.75 on Thursday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $170.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

