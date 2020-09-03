iShares S&P 100 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:OEF)

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,716 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,401% compared to the average volume of 79 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEF. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $167.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

